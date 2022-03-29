Nothing says the first track and field meet of the season in South Dakota like 30-degree weather with blustery winds.
That’s what the Chester Flyers and Colman-Egan Hawks encountered in Centerville on Monday afternoon when they opened the season at the Lounsbery Early Bird Meet.
The Flyers didn’t let Mother Nature slow them down. The boys took home first-place honors with 122 points, while the girls finished in fifth place with 54 points.
This marked the third event of the spring season for the Colman-Egan Hawks. The Hawks took home first place in the girls division with 86 points, while the boys took home ninth place with 22 points.
CHESTER
Jovi Wolf set a program record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.9 seconds. With that time, Wolf took home first place in the event. Fellow Flyer Stratton Eppard finished in second place with a time of 23.6 seconds
Eppard took home top honors in the 400-meter run with a time of 54.0 seconds.
In the 800-meter run, the Flyers had two Top Three finishers. Brayden Schut placed second with a time of 2:21.8 and Connor Bates placed third with a time of 2:23.2.
In the 3,200-meter run, Daniel Swenson placed fourth with a time of 11:56.3.
The 4x100 relay team of Max McGreevey, Ryan Benson, Eppard and Wolf placed first overall with a time of 44.3 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Schut, McGreevey, Bates and Wolf placed second with a time of 3:53.4.
Benson finished the day with three individual first-place finishes. Benson took home gold in the high jump with a mark of 5-10. The Chester senior placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.1 seconds. Benson also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.3 seconds.
Wolf placed first in the long jump with a leap of 19-1. Owen Mersch placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 36-11.
Eppard took home first place in the discuss with a throw of 127-7.
Jacy Wolf placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.8 seconds.
Emery Larson placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.1 seconds. Larson placed second in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:05.4.
Addison Bates placed fourth in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:08.6. Ramsie Shoenrock was fifth in 1:12.0.
Sydnie Shoenrock placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.7 seconds.
Wolf placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.2 seconds. Schoenrock was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.0 seconds.
Lexis Siemonsma took home second place in the discus with a toss of 93-10.
Bates tied for fifth in the high jump with a mark of 4-6.
COLMAN-EGAN
Daniela Lee placed first in the 100-meter dash in 12.6 seconds. The Colman-Egan sprinter also took home first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.7 seconds.
Mackenzie Hemmer was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.6 seconds. The Colman-Egan senior took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.1 seconds.
Elaina Rhode placed third in the high jump with a mark of 4-10. Brynlee Landis tied for fourth with a mark of 4-8.
Lanie Mousel placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14-8.
The Hawks had four athletes finish in the Top Eight in the triple jump. Hemmer led the way with a first-place finish with a mark of 34-4. Hailey Larson placed fourth with a leap of 30-11. Mousel finished in fifth with a mark of 30-10. Abby Rhode was seventh with a mark of 29-8.
Jase Mousel placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 36-3. Fellow Hawk Hayden Pearson placed fifth with a mark of 34-8. Thomas Silva-Dominguez was sixth with a leap of 34-3.5.
Mousel placed fourth in the high jump with a mark of 5-6.
Kelby Voelker placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 41-9.5.