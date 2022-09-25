Peyton Groft

DAKOTA STATE'S Peyton Groft dives for a ball during a home matchup against Presentation College. Groft recorded her 2,000th career dig on Thursday against Mayville State. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

Dakota State University roared past Mayville State by hitting a season-high .409 Thursday evening in a North Star Athletic Association volleyball match at the DSU Fieldhouse.

The Trojans swept the Comets 25-16, 25-18, and 25-18 to extend their season-high winning streak to three matches. It was their fourth win in the last five matches.