Dakota State University roared past Mayville State by hitting a season-high .409 Thursday evening in a North Star Athletic Association volleyball match at the DSU Fieldhouse.
The Trojans swept the Comets 25-16, 25-18, and 25-18 to extend their season-high winning streak to three matches. It was their fourth win in the last five matches.
DSU pounded out 56 kills in the match and limited Mayville State to 25 kills.
A milestone was also established when DSU super senior Peyton Groft surpassed the 2,000-career digs mark in the opening set. She currently has 2,010 career digs. Groft finished the match with 13 digs.
Sydney Schell recorded 19 kills and 14 digs for DSU. Hannah Viet and Brooklyn Grage both recorded 13 kills.
Madalyn Groft had eight kills and 24 assists for DSU. Maddi Langerock recorded 20 assists.
DSU, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, lifted its record to 10-8 overall and 2-1 in the NSAA Mayville State suffered its first NSAA setback this season, falling to 6-9 overall and 1-1 in the NSAA.
DSU concludes a five-match home stand Monday evening, hosting Briar Cliff (Iowa) in non-conference action. The junior varsity match is set for 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7 p.m. The Trojan volleyball squad is hosting Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night, as well as Suicide Prevention Night (wear purple color to raise awareness).