Over 50 years of athletics on Dakota State University’s Trojan Field will come to an end with the final home game of the Trojan football season on Saturday.
In honor of the final game, DSU has created a slate of activities to honor DSU alumni and all who have competed on Trojan Field, according to Tom Nielsen, associate director of Alumni & External Engagement.
“We really want this to be for the community, as Trojan Field has been a staple of the Madison area for the past 55 years,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen worked with President José-Marie Griffiths, Athletic Director Jeff Dittman and Head Football Coach Josh Anderson to plan this weekend’s events.
The festivities will begin with a football and track alumni social at Hillside Resort on Friday.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature appetizers and a cash bar. Transportation to and from Madison will be available by selecting the option for a ride when RSVP’ing to the event.
On Saturday morning, DSU will host a breakfast for all football alumni, past coaches and the current football players and team staff in the Fieldhouse gym at 9:30 a.m.
Tours of the campus will be offered on Saturday.
Those interested can meet in front of Heston Hall at 11 a.m.
The tailgate, sponsored by the Trojan Athletic Committee (TAC), will include music provided by DSU Live, bean bag boards available for use, and hot dogs and hamburgers supplied by the DSU Foundation.
At 4 p.m., all who have competed or coached at Trojan Field are welcome to join the DSU football team on the field as honorary captains for the coin toss.
Following the game, everyone is welcome to come onto Trojan Field to spend time and collect a piece of the field.
Commemorative containers are available to order and will be ready for pickup at the end of the game.
Nielsen hopes the community and alumni come out to celebrate this final game as DSU looks forward to the completion of the new athletics facilities.
“We are moving on from Trojan Field, but we will never move on from our alumni and the memories that have contributed to the history of Trojan Field,” he said.