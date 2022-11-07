DSU FB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY will play its final game at Trojan Field on Saturday against Waldorf University. Trojan Field has been home to the DSU football team for the past 55 years. 

 Submitted photo

Over 50 years of athletics on Dakota State University’s Trojan Field will come to an end with the final home game of the Trojan football season on Saturday.

In honor of the final game, DSU has created a slate of activities to honor DSU alumni and all who have competed on Trojan Field, according to Tom Nielsen, associate director of Alumni & External Engagement.