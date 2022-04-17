Dakota State University was the top NAIA men’s outdoor track & field team on Friday in the Bethel (Kan.) Invitational.
Hutchinson CC won the team title after racking up 133 points, followed by DSU in second with 100 points. Tabor (Kan.) was third with 76 points, followed by McPherson (Kan.) with 71 points.
The highlight of the meet came in the hammer throw by DSU’s Conner Tordsen, who celebrated his birthday with a monstrous toss. He is the first Trojan thrower to surpass 200 feet, earning a runner-up finish with a school record toss of 61.10 meters (200 feet, .5 inches). His toss moved into the NAIA’s Top 5 marks.
Jacob Joachim produced a career best 50.31-meter hammer throw (165 feet, 1 inch) for the Trojans, finishing third. His throw toss is the fourth farthest in school history. Zachary Haugen was seventh with 44.89 meters (147 feet, 3 inches). Jackson Zastera was 12th with a personal best toss of 42.09 meters (138 feet, 1 inch). Houston Lunde hit 37.32 meters (122 feet, 5 inches), while James McClain registered 36.19 meters (118 feet, 9 inches).
Tordsen placed second in the discus, hitting 50.28 meters (164 feet, 11 inches). Treshawn Roberts posted a career-best 42.66 meters (139 feet, 11 inches) to finish fourth. Haugen was fifth with 39.93 meters (131 feet) while Joachim was sixth with 39.30 meters (128 feet, 11 inches). Zastera registered a personal best 37.72 meters (123 feet, 9 inches), followed by McClain with 36.62 meters (120 feet, 10 inches). Ethan Teunissen made his collegiate outdoor debut with a 33.8-meter toss (110 feet, 11 inches). Houston Lunde threw 32.80 meters (107 feet, 7 inches).
Tordsen hit a season-best 14.35 meters in the shot put (47 feet, 1 inch) to place fifth for the Trojans. McClain was eighth with 12.86 meters (42 feet, 2.25 inches). Joachim was 10th with 12.67 meters (41 feet, 7 inches). Lunde posted 10.99 meters (36 feet, .75 inches) while Teunissen threw 10.36 meters (34 feet).
Roberts recorded 45.35 meters (148 feet, 9 inches) to finish fourth in the javelin. He placed sixth in the long jump, leaping 6.29 meters (20 feet, 7.75 inches). He was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.75 seconds.
SenQuavius Johnson was the second fastest runner in the 100-meter prelims with a time of 10.78 seconds for DSU. Willie Hutchins placed ninth in 11.19 seconds, followed by Joseph Larson in 15th in 11.40 seconds.
Johnson was fourth in the 100-meter dash finals in 10.94 seconds.
Trey Reindl, Hutchins, Brenner Furlong and Johnson teamed up for a runner-up honor in the 4x100-meter relay for DSU. They recorded their season best time of 41.96 seconds, the sixth fastest time in school history. They were just .06 second short of meeting the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time (41.90 seconds).
Cody Farland led the Trojans with a third-place finish in the 1500-meters with a time of 4 minutes, 9.84 seconds. Tyler Kennedy added a time of 4:23.80 in the race, followed by Taylor Myers with a time of 4:24.24. Martin Bailey produced a personal record time of 4:24.42. Tucker Murtha also hit a personal best time of 4:31.42. Lucas Harr clocked a time of 4:54.70.
Furlong won the 400-meter dash title with a season best time of 49.14 seconds for DSU. Joshua Snook was eighth in 51.97 seconds. Obang Ojulu recorded a time of 53.94 seconds to finish 12th.
Three DSU runners placed in the top eight in the 800-meter run, paced by Roger Oliete Tejedor with a third-place finish in 2:00.25. Evan Slominski was fifth in 2:01.49. Steven Greigg was seventh in 2:02.05. Joshua Krull hit 2:04.57. Braden Bomgaars produced a personal best time of 2:10.06.
Reindl posted a personal record time of 22.12 seconds to finish seventh in the 200-meter dash for DSU. Furlong was ninth in 22.18 seconds, followed by Hutchins with a personal best time of 22.61 seconds. Larson ran 22.97 seconds.
Colter Elkin led the Trojans with a third-place finish in the 5000-meter run in 16 minutes, 38.09 seconds.
Slominski was fourth in 17:03.91, followed by Dalton Brouwer with a fifth-place finish in 17:07.41. Daniel Green was sixth with a time of 17:31.83, while Tejedor was seventh in 17:59.70.
Snook, Krull, Ojulu and Larson teamed up for a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:28.27 for the Trojans. Bomgaars, Murtha, Kennedy and Harr placed seventh in 3:48.05.