Nationally-ranked Dakota State University shook off a slow start Tuesday evening in the opening round of the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Postseason Tournament at the DSU Fieldhouse.
Holding a slim two-point lead after the first period, the top-seeded Trojans set a team record for all-time scoring and rolled past the eighth-seeded Waldorf University Warriors for a 93-52 victory.
Jessi Giles led the Trojans with 16 points. Savannah Walsdorf scored 15 points. Ashlyn Macdonald scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lexi Robson added nine points and five assists.
DSU, ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, won its eighth straight and its 13th game in the last 14 games. The Trojans raised their overall record to 24-7.
The Trojans finished with an impressive 10-2 home record this season, recording their 31st win in the last 34 home games since the 2019-20 season.
DSU had extended its winning streak in the series meeting to seven games. The Trojans recorded their 15th victory in 17 meetings with the Warriors.
DSU advances to the final site of the NSAA postseason tournament, playing in the Final Four at the Civic Arena in Watertown at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Trojans take on No. 4 seed Dickinson State, who nailed down a game-winning 3-point shot with .4 second remaining for a 70-67 victory over No. 5 seed Viterbo on Tuesday in the first semifinal match. The winner moves on the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m.