The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced the 2021-22 Academic All-America® women’s basketball team for the NAIA division.
Jessi Giles of Dakota State University was the lone repeat on the Academic All-America NAIA team, earning her second consecutive first-team honor.
The NAIA Academic All-America® program is financially supported by the NAIA national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2021-22 NAIA Academic All-America® program.
Four of the 11 members of the Academic All-America® NAIA women’s basketball teams maintain a 4.0 grade point average in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The five members of the first team have an average of 3.97, with the entire NAIA team carrying a collective average GPA of 3.92.
Giles is a four-time North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball All-Conference selection.
She was voted as the league’s Player of the Year for two consecutive years after helping the Trojans claim back-to-back NSAA regular-season and postseason tournament titles.
Giles led the Trojans with a single-season school record of 603 points, averaging 17.2 points per game. She set the all-time scoring record in DSU history, accumulating 1,955 points.
She was 215-of-433 from the field (49.7%) in 2021-22 for DSU. She drained 69 3-pointers in 177 attempts (39%) and hit 104-of-139 free throws. She averaged 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists per game this season.
Giles was the first Trojan women’s basketball player to be named to NAIA All-American First Team honors in 2022.
She was on the honorable mention list in 2021.
She is the daughter of Chris and Karen Giles of Madison and is a senior English for news media at DSU.
The Trojans finished the season with an overall record of 27-8, tying a school record. DSU recorded a 54-12 overall record in the past two seasons, as well as a 27-1 record in NSAA regular-season contests.
DSUe ended the season with an 89-73 setback to Rocky Mountain (Mont.) in the second round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament on March 12 in Billings, Mont. The Trojans finished with a No. 24 national ranking.