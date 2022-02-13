Dakota State University returned to the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, the site of upcoming North Star Athletic Association Indoor and National Association of Intercollegiate of Athletics National Championships, Friday evening.
Two Trojan women’s runners competed on the first day of the NCAA Division I South Dakota State Indoor Classic, featuring long-distance events.
Schools from the NCAA Division I, II and NAIA competed in the largest meet this season at SJAC.
Jacia Christiansen and Jada Anderson both ran in the 3000-meter run for DSU. Christiansen posted a career-best time of 10 minutes, 50.85 seconds to finish 19th. Her time is the eighth fastest time in the DSU record book.
Anderson added a time of 11 minutes, 36.21 seconds to place 36th for the Trojans.
Saturday
DSU set two school records on the second day of the classic. The Trojans added a national qualifying athlete to their list for the NAIA nationals, which will be held at SJAC. Numerous NCAA Division I, II and NAIA schools competed in the meet.
Josie Wolf was the top NAIA runner in the 60-meter dash qualifying for the Trojans. She clocked a time of 7.98 seconds and advanced to the prelims. Fane Sauvakacolo recorded a time of 8.21 seconds and did not advance to the prelims.
Wolf improved her time of 7.92 seconds in the 60-meter dash prelims, which was her season best time and third fastest in the school record book. She was also the top NAIA place-finisher in the prelims.
Wolf set a school record in the 200-meter dash, hitting a career-best time of 25.67 seconds to place ninth. She broke her own record of 25.88 seconds set in 2019. Kezley Yeager added a personal-best time of 26.61 seconds, the ninth fastest in DSU’s record book. Sauvakacolo registered a time of 27.84 seconds in the race.
Yeager hit the NAIA Provisional ‘B’ qualifying time in the 400-meter dash for DSU, breaking a 19-year-old school record with a time of 58.08 seconds. She finished eighth. She broke the previous record of 5.48 seconds set by former NAIA All-America 400-meter runner Kristi VandenHoek.
Emily Greve set a personal record in the 600-meter run, posting a time of 1 minute, 51.57 seconds. Jennifer Giles produced a season-best time of 2:26.76 in the 800-meter run.
Lahna Matucha and Madissyn Moore both cleared the high jump mark of 1.50 meters (4 feet, 11 inches).
Moore leaped 4.80 meters (15 feet, 9 inches) in the long jump for the Trojans. Carson Quigley went 4.61 meters in the long jump (15 feet, 1.5 inches). Sauvakacolo registered a triple jump measurement of 10.18 meters (33 feet, 4.75 inches)and was the top NAIA triple jumper.
DSU returns to the SJAC on Sunday for the NSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The first events are set for 9 a.m. in Brookings.
Mount Marty Meet
Five DSU women’s throwers competed in the final regular-season meet Saturday afternoon in the Mount Marty Last Chance meet.
Traia Hubbard led the Trojans with a third-place finish in the shot put. She was the top NAIA thrower with a toss of 13.33 meters (43 feet, 9 inches). Britni Plucker was 12th after throwing 10.77 meters (35 feet, 4 inches), followed by Tyra Payne, 13th, 10.65 meters (34 feet, 11.25 inches). Gabriella Peitzmeier threw 9.65 meters (31 feet, 8 inches).
Hubbard threw 14.77 meters (48 feet, 5.5 inches) to finish eighth in the weight throw for DSU. Payne was ninth after tossing 14.72 meters (48 feet, 3.5 inches). Peitzmeier posted a personal-record toss of 12.61 meters (41 feet, 4.5 inches), while Plucker threw 12.18 meters (39 feet, 11.5 inches). Skyler Pattison recorded a mark of 11.78 meters (38 feet, 7.75 inches).