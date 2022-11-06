A pair of delays Friday morning at Heart River Golf Course for the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Cross Country Championships didn’t prevent Dakota State University’s men’s cross country squad from winning a historic fifth consecutive title.
Seven DSU runners placed in the top 10 (12 runners in the top 20), dominating the conference meet with a record low 19 points.
It was the sixth overall NSAA men’s cross country team title since 2014, totaling 11 titles in program history (4 times in the former South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference and once in the Dakota Athletic Conference).
Host-team Dickinson State placed second with 67 points. Viterbo (Wis.) edged Bellevue (Neb.) by four points (92-96). Valley City State (N.D.) was fifth with 106 points, followed by Waldorf (Iowa) with 157 points. Forty-eight runners ran the 8K race.
DSU’s Cody Farland captured the individual title with a time of 26:11.1. As a result, he was named the NSAA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Martin Bailey was third in 26:45.50 to earn a third-place finish for DSU. Tyler Kennedy followed up with fourth place with a personal record of 26:46.20, Taylor Myers was fifth in 26:47.40 and Curtis Johnson sixth in 27:10. Colter Elkin was eighth in 27:11 while Evan Slominski was 10th in 27:16.90.
Farland, Bailey, Kennedy, Myers, Johnson, Elkin and Slominski earned All-Conference honors. Myers and Slominski collected their third accolades. It was the second time for Bailey, Elkin, Farland and Kennedy to earn All-Conference awards.
Dalton Brouwer came up with a 12th-place finish in 27:29.50 for DSU. Espen Lehnst was 14th in 28:1.8, followed by Ian Beyer 15th in 28:8 and Daniel Green 16th in 28:11.4.
Roger Oliete Tejedor crossed the finish line in 19th place in 28:32.40 for the Trojans. Reese Henrie was 27th in 29:25.90, Yohannes Kassa 28th in 29:27.60, Tucker Murtha 30th in 29:42, Joshua Krull 35th in 30:10.50, Jacob Dundas 41st in 32:27.5 to place 41st and Lucas Harr was 44th in 33:20.20.
The NSAA awards ceremony was held after the conclusion of the women’s cross country race. Anthony Drealan was selected as the Men’s Cross-Country Coach of the Year for the fifth straight year. Murtha was the Champions of Character recipient.