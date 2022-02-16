Prep Girls Basketball
Milbank 50, Madison 37
It was the battle of the Bulldogs in Milbank on Tuesday night between Milbank and Madison.
Milbank went into the locker room leading Madison 20-17. In the second half, Milbank outscored Madison 30-19 to come away with the 50-37 victory.
Zoey Gerry scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds for Madison. Audrey Nelson scored 14 points and recorded four steals.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-15 overall. They’ll look to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday, when they travel to Salem to take on McCook Central/Montrose.
Arlington 67, Chester 47
The Chester Flyers could not slow down Arlington’s Hadley Carlson on Tuesday evening. Carlson finished the game with 32 points and 16 rebounds. With Carlson leading the way, Alrington’s Cardinals defeated Chester 67-47.
Emmerson Eppard scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for Chester. Jacy Wolf scored eight points. Emery Larson chipped in with seven points.
With the loss, the Flyers finished the regular season with a 5-15 record.
Colman-Egan 58,
Lake Preston 28
The Colman-Egan Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a 58-28 victory against Lake Preston.
Mackenzie Hemmer recorded a double-double for the Hawks. Hemmer scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Hailey Larson scored 14 points. Brynlee Landis scored eight points. Lanie Mousel scored six points.
Prep Boys Basketball
Chester 72, Arlington 45
The Chester Flyers used a monster second quarter to defeat Arlington 72-45 on Tuesday. Chester opened the second quarter holding a 19-14 lead. In the second period, the Flyers outscored Arlington 24-6 to take a 43-20 lead into the locker room. Stratton Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers. The Chester senior scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Jovi Wolf scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Ashton Olivier chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Flyers finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-10. They ended the season by winning three out of their last four games.
Oldham-Ramona/
Rutland 76, Great Plains
Lutheran 42
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders picked up their 11th win of the season on Tuesday with a 76-42 victory against Great Plains Lutheran.
Will Matson recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Matson scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and recorded five steals.
Kadyn Gehrels scored 16 points. Isaac Trygstad scored 14 points, came down with seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Orion Albertson chipped in with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 11-8. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Friday, when they take on DeSmet in Ramona.
Colman-Egan 46,
Lake Preston 37
The Colman-Egan Hawks snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 46-37 victory against Lake Preston.
Ben Zwart led the way for the Hawks with 15 points. Austin Gullickson reached double figures with 14 points.
With the win, the Hawks are now 2-16 overall. They’ll look to pick up their third win of the season at home on Friday, when they take on Canistota.
Howard 49, Canistota 42
The Howard Tigers picked up their 14th win of the season on Tuesday with a 49-42 victory against Canistota.
Kolt Koepsell recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Koepsell scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Jace Sifore scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Brayden Hinker chipped in with six points.
With the win, the Tigers are 14-4 overall. Howard will look to pick up its 15th win of the season on Thursday, when the Tigers host Viborg-Hurley.