A slow start offensively doomed the Colman-Egan boys on Thursday against Elkton-Lake Benton. With the game tied at 3-3, the visiting Elks went on a 24-0 run that spanned into the second quarter to take a commanding 27-3 lead.
With CE’s offense stuck in neutral, the Elks picked up the 62-38 road victory against the Hawks.
Ben Zwart led the Hawks with 11 points. Jase Mousel scored nine points. Austin Gullickson chipped in with six points.
Colman-Egan 52, Ortonville 45
The Hawks picked up their first win of the season on Saturday in Elkton by defeating Ortonville 52-45.
CE held a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Trojans outscored the Hawks 23-7 to take a 29-21 lead into the locker room.
To open the second half, the Hawks had one of their best quarters of the season. In the third quarter, the Hawks scored 21 points and held Ortonville to nine points to take a 42-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Hawks outscored the Trojans 10-7 to pick up the 52-45 victory. With the win, the Hawks are now 1-9 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Castlewood.
Zwart led the Hawks with 17 points and also grabbed five rebounds. Sawyer Uhing reached double figures with 11 points.