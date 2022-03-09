Purchase Access

The Chester Flyers’ season came to an end on Tuesday in Huron. Chester lost to DeSmet 66-24.

Stratton Eppard led the Flyers with 13 points.

The Chester senior also grabbed five rebounds.

Jovi Wolf chipped in with six points.

The Flyers ended the regular season with an overall record of 12-11.

DeSmet improved to 22-1.