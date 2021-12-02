The Howard Tigers’ wrestling team opened the season by taking part in the Alcester Quadrangular on Nov. 30 in Alcester. The Tigers went 2-1 with victories over Beresford/Alcester-Hudson and Sioux Valley. The lone loss for the Tigers came against Parker.
Howard 46, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 27
Howard’s Conner Giedd opened the meet with a pinfall victory over Kanin Klentz in the 106-pound division. Fellow Tiger, Trent Feldhaus won by pinfall over Raider Wicker in the 113-pound weight class.
Karsten Hamilton gave the Tigers their third victory by pinfall in the 145-pound division. Hamilton defeated BAH’s Isaac Boden.
Howard’s Jack Neises won by major decision (12-4) over Robert Watkins in the 152-pound division.
In the 160-pound weight class, it was another pinfall victory for the Tigers as John Callies defeated Jensen Christensen.
Griffin Clubb picked up the fifth pinfall victory for the Tigers by defeating Gavin Kroll in the 182-pound division.
Parker 42, Howard 33
The Tigers were defeated by Parker in the second meet of the night, 42-33. Howard’s Karsten Hamilton defeated Parker’s Connor Even by decision (7-2) in the 145-pound division.
In a tightly contested matchup, Neises defeated Jack Even by decision (6-4) in the 152-pound division.
Callies picked up his second victory by pinfall on the night by defeating Logan Bridges in the 160-pound weight class.
Howard’s Ty Beyer picked up the pinfall victory over Jake Stone in the 170-pound weight class. Clubb picked up his second victory by pinfall in the 182-pound division by defeating Zaul Centeno.
Giedd picked up a pinfall victory for the Tigers by defeating Alek Kuchta in the 106-pound weight class. In the 113-pound class, it was Feldhaus toppling Dylan Buseman by decision (4-2).
Howard 36, Sioux Valley 34
In the final match of the night, it was the Tigers edging Sioux Valley 36-34. In the 160-pound division, it was Callies picking up his third victory of the night by fall. The Howard grappler defeated Russell Sheets.
Giedd picked up his third victory by fall by defeating Tate Steffensen in the 106-pound division. Feldhaus also picked up a pinfall victory for the Tigers in the 113-pound division by defeating Dubhlainn Vermeulen.
Neises defeated Andrew Gunderson by fall in the 152-pound division.
The Tigers will be back on the mat on Saturday, when they will take part in the Flandreau Invitational. The matches start at 10 a.m.