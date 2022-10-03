Viborg-Hurley struck first against the Howard Tigers on Friday evening, but the Cougars were unable to sustain that momentum, as the top-ranked team in Class 9AA football went on to defeat the Cougars 48-12.
The Cougars scored first on a seven-yard rushing touchdown to take 6-0 lead. The Tigers answered with a pair of rushing touchdowns from Griffin Clubb to take a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Taiden Hoyer connected with Luke Koepsell on a two-yard passing touchdown to put the Tigers up 19-6 in the second quarter.
Howard’s offense scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to open up a 40-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers capped off the scoring on a 13-yard passing touchdown from Hoyer to Clubb to make the final score 48-12.
“The guys played great,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “We had to adjust to their speed early in the game, but we handled it well. Our offensive line really opened up some key holes and our backs did an outstanding job of blocking as well. Our defense held a very fast team to only 12 points, and that’s a credit to them just getting after it all game.”
Clubb finished the game with 130 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. Clubb also scored a receiving touchdown and finished the game with 23 yards receiving.
Karsyn Feldhaus rushed for 122 yards for the Tigers. Hoyer passed for 40 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Kaden Hofer recorded a team-high 10 tackles for the Tigers. Jack Neises recorded eight tackles.
With the win, the Tigers are now 7-0 overall. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Oct. 14, when they hit the road to take on the Chester Flyers.
“We will enjoy the bye week to get some guys healthy,” Ruml said. “Then we will get back to it.”