Howard football

Viborg-Hurley struck first against the Howard Tigers on Friday evening, but the Cougars were unable to sustain that momentum, as the top-ranked team in Class 9AA football went on to defeat the Cougars 48-12.

The Cougars scored first on a seven-yard rushing touchdown to take 6-0 lead. The Tigers answered with a pair of rushing touchdowns from Griffin Clubb to take a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.