The Madison girls basketball team opened the season on Thursday with a 50-40 victory over Dell Rapids. In front of a home crowd, the Bulldogs used a strong fourth quarter to run away from Dell Rapids.
With the two teams deadlocked at 33-33 to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs opened the final eight minutes with an 11-0 run to take a 44-33 lead. That strong start to the quarter helped the Bulldogs secure the 50-40 victory to kick off the season.
Sophomore guard Audrey Nelson opened the scoring for the Bulldogs when she knocked down a three-pointer to put Madison up 3-1.
A three-pointer from Karley Lurz put the Bulldogs ahead 6-1. Madison’s Zoey Gerry knocked down a three-pointer to wrap up the scoring in the first period to give the Bulldogs an 11-5 lead after the first eight minutes.
Madison’s Abby Morse opened the scoring in the second period to put the Bulldogs up 13-5. With the Bulldogs holding an 18-10 lead, Dell Rapids went on a 7-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 18-17. At the half, the Bulldogs held a slim 20-19 lead.
Dell Rapids opened the second half by going on a 7-0 run to claim their biggest lead of the game at 26-20. Lurz scored the first points of the second half for the Bulldogs to make the score 26-22.
A Gerry three-point play got the Bulldogs within one at 28-27. Dell Rapids answered with a three-point play of their own to push the lead back up to four, 31-27.
Nelson converted a three-point play of her own to get Madison back within one at 31-30. A Gerry three-pointer put the Bulldogs in front 33-31.
With the two teams tied at 33-33 to start the fourth quarter, Cadence Zens scored the first points of the frame to put the Bulldogs up 35-33.
That basket kickstarted an 11-0 run for the Bulldogs to put them up 44-33. That strong start to the final quarter propelled the Bulldogs to a 50-40 season-opening victory.
Nelson led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Gerry finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds. Lurz finished the game with seven points.
EPJ 44, Madison 32
The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome a slow start against Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday. The visiting Huskies ran out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 44-32 victory.
Morse got the Bulldogs on the board with 3:10 left in the first quarter to make it a 7-2 ballgame.
Following Morse’s bucket, the Huskies went on a 6-1 run to push their lead to 13-3. At the end of the first quarter, EPJ held a 15-8 lead.
With the Bulldogs trailing 20-7, Morse knocked down a three-pointer to trim EPJ’s lead to 20-10. Morse knocked down another basket to make it a 23-14 ballgame.
Madison’s Eden duRandt made a basket to trim EPJ’s lead to 25-17. At the buzzer, Gerry knocked down a three-pointer to make the score 26-20 in favor of EPJ.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that’s as close as they’d get the rest of the way. EPJ outscored the Bulldogs 18-12 to pick up the 44-32 road victory.
Gerry led the way for Madison with 11 points and six rebounds. Morse scored six points and grabbed six rebounds. Nelson scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.