The Dakota State University softball team is projected to finish fifth in the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll.
A year after finishing 19-34, the Trojans are looking to build off the success they had at the end of last year, when they won three out of their last four regular-season games.
“I’d say we peaked at the right time last year, picking up some quality wins against tough teams late in the season and having a good run at the conference tournament,” DSU head coach Rachel Fricke said. “Bouncing back from COVID cutting our 2020 season short, we had a bit of a slow start, but we found our lineup and really started to compete at a high level by the end of our season.”
The Trojans will start the 2022 season in Aberdeen at the PC Dome Classic, where they take on Dakota Wesleyan University on Feb. 18. The Trojans will be led this spring by a handful of returning players.
Sarah Torres returns at shortstop for the Trojans. Last season, Torres had a .341 batting average and drove in 18 runs.
“I expect Sara to have another consistent year at the plate,” Fricke said. “She brings a calmness to the field that is needed.”
Madison Aldendifer started eight games for the Trojans in the fall. Fricke said that the Trojans will rely on her steady presence in the circle this spring.
“Madison had a great fall for us in the circle,” Fricke said. “She continues to lead the team by her work ethic.”
Mackenzie Sims battled through injuries last season as the team’s catcher. Sims ended the season with a .317 batting average. Sims also hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs.
“I’m excited for Mackenzie Sims to see more innings,” Fricke said. “She had a few lingering injuries last year that didn’t allow her to be 100% almost all season.”
As a freshman, Xotchil Lopez hit three home runs and drove in 25 runs. Fricke said that Lopez brings some much needed pop to DSU’s lineup.
“Xotchil Lopez and freshman Michelle Evdos will bring some needed power to our lineup,” Fricke said. “After basketball season, freshman Angela Slattery will join our pitching staff and be a good asset on the mound for us as well.”
We over me. That saying represents how the Trojans plan on having success this spring on the diamond.
“I believe our greatest strength right now is our team chemistry,” Fricke said. “This team has really bought into ‘having each other’s back’ and picking each other up. The last few weeks of practice have really been fun because the girls have an energy about them as we get closer to our first games. We have strong leadership that keeps the team moving together and moving forward.”
Last season, the Trojans committed 75 errors. That’s the fifth lowest mark in program history. Fricke said that her team does a great job of not giving the other team extra outs.
“I think defensively we will be a strong and scrappy team,” Fricke said. “We really preach about taking care of the play in front of you and to not rush your part. We put a lot of pressure on our defense in practice by moving quickly so they don’t have much time to dwell on the last play.”
The DSU softball team is making a difference in the classroom. This past fall they had a team GPA of 3.42.
While they are making an impact both in the classroom and in the community, this year’s team also is taking aim at posting a winning record and making a deep playoff run.
“We picked our theme in the fall to ‘Make an Impact’ — in the community, in the classroom and on the field,” Fricke said. “In the classroom, they boasted a team GPA of 3.42 and have a goal of matching that again this semester. As with any team, our goal on the field is to win the conference and get a berth in the national tournament. We really want to be the first DSU softball team to make a run and make an impact on the future of this program.”
The goal for any team is to win as many games as possible and bring home hardware. Fricke believes if the Trojans continue to do things the right way, they’ll reach the goals that they’ve set for themselves.
“If we have a team that competes all season, from start to finish, I think we will see a lot of success,” Fricke said. “Of course we care about wins and losses and want us to win the conference championship, but I truly believe that if this team competes and sticks to our core values, they have put in the work and we will have a successful season in all aspects.”