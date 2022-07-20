Every kid growing up had a security blanket. For some children it’s a blanket. For others it may have been a teddy bear. For Zoey Gerry, it was a basketball.
The Madison High School senior has been in love with the game of basketball for as far back as she can remember.
“I’ve been playing for a long time,” Gerry said. “Basically since I can remember, I’ve been walking and dribbling a basketball.”
Gerry grew up playing pickup basketball games with her siblings. When she isn’t playing the game of basketball, she can be found watching basketball. The game of basketball has become an addiction for Gerry, and the only cure is more basketball.
“My brother and sister both played basketball,” Gerry said. “I played quite a few pickup games with them when I was younger. I like the NBA. I was a big Kobe Bryant fan. I’m a Steph Curry fan. They are kind of my models when it comes to basketball.”
The late Koby Bryant was considered the ultimate competitor. When asked why she loved basketball so much, Gerry said she just loves to compete, much like the player she grew up idolizing.
“I like the competitiveness,” Gerry said. “Each game is different. You never know what’s going to come. I like the team part of the game. It’s not just an individual sport. In order to win, you have to do it as a team.”
Gerry has been a member of the Madison varsity squad since she was an eighth-grader and became a starter when she was sophomore.
She’s 200 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point milestone. Reaching that historic marker is a goal that Gerry has set for herself.
“We have three new coaches this year,” Gerry said. “I’m looking to put everything out on the court. I have nothing to lose. I’m excited to go out there and compete and just give it my all each time I’m out there.”
During the summer, Gerry plays AAU basketball as a member of the Sacred Hoops team. Gerry’s 17U team recently won the Sanford Pentagon Summer Slam.
“Zoey’s ability to score from the perimeter at her size and length is really unique,” said Brendon Boomsma, Gerry’s AAU coach. “She can fill it up really quickly with her range and efficiency, which makes her such a threat. Her IQ is also high, which makes her dangerous in other areas on the court as well.”
Not surprisingly, Gerry has aspirations to play basketball at the collegiate level. She has yet to commit to a school, but noted that she is looking at a handful of schools.
“My goal is to play at the next level,” Gerry said. “That’s my plan. I’m looking at a few schools. I just haven’t decided on where yet.”
As Gerry prepares for her final season in a Bulldog uniform, she said she’s looking forward to one more year playing with her teammates.
“I’m going to miss my teammates,” Gerry said. “They make it fun. It will be different moving on and moving away from Madison. I will definitely miss them and playing with them.”