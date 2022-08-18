Purchase Access

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders graduated 11 seniors from last year’s football team that went 4-4 in the regular season before losing to Wolsey-Wessington in the first round of the Class 9A State Football Tournament.

The Raiders return three starters on defense and two on offense from last year’s state-qualifying team, including a pair of seniors who were recently voted team captains for the upcoming season.