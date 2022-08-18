The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders graduated 11 seniors from last year’s football team that went 4-4 in the regular season before losing to Wolsey-Wessington in the first round of the Class 9A State Football Tournament.
The Raiders return three starters on defense and two on offense from last year’s state-qualifying team, including a pair of seniors who were recently voted team captains for the upcoming season.
Shane DeVaney returns as the man in the middle of ORR’s defense. He started at linebacker last season and figures to be the glue on defense. Riley Schneider is one of the returning starters on offense. He started at guard last year and is the anchor of ORR’s offensive line.
“They’re both hungry to be the leaders,” said ORR head coach Logan DeRungs. “They do a good job of echoing what the coaches are saying. Riley and Shane have been great leaders.”
Caden Hoyer started at guard for the Raiders last season. Now as a junior, Hoyer is making the transition to center.
“He’s done a great job of snapping the ball and making the calls,” DeRungs said. “He started at guard for us last year, and he’s going to be a big part of our success with his move to center.”
What the Raiders lack in experience they more than make up for in talent. Cooper Merager and Brennon Bickett are both freshmen who are primed to make a splash this fall for the Raiders.
“Cooper is going to start at quarterback for us,” DeRungs said. “He’s 170 pounds as a freshman. He’s worked really hard in the weight room, and it shows. He’s a good athlete. I’m excited to see him make an impact.”
Like his classmate, Bickett has worked hard in the weight room in preparation to earn playing time as a freshman.
“Brennon is a big, big strong kid,” DeRungs said. “He worked really hard this summer. He’s going to see playing time and may even be starting.”
With two starters returning on the offensive line, ORR’s calling card on offense will be running the football.
“Offensively, we’re going to have to run the ball because we can control the clock that way,” DeRungs said. “We’re going to win a lot of games 20-16. It’s not going to be 44-40 type games.”
The Raiders only have five seniors on this year’s roster and are breaking in a wave of new starters. DeRungs said the coaching staff, which consists of Josh Olson, Kyle Broghammer and Brent Bickett, has done a great job of getting the players prepared for the upcoming season.
“The kids are going to have to work hard and listen to their coaches,” DeRungs said. “We have great assistant coaches. They do a great job. It’s going to be a lot of learning and a lot of hard work. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Raiders will open the 2022 season on Saturday when they play host to Arlington. After two weeks of hitting each other, DeRungs said his team is looking forward to squaring off against the Cardinals.
“Arlington is not an ideal opponent to open with because we don’t know anything about them,” DeRungs said. “They were with Lake Preston last year and they just split off this year. We know who their coach is and what he did last year, but are they going to run the same offense? It might be good for us as a young team to get a new team like Arlington. It’s a home game on Saturday night. We’ve been practicing for two weeks. I think the kids are excited to go out and play against somebody that’s not wearing black and white.”
Despite losing 11 seniors from last year’s team, the Raiders are aiming to again qualify for the playoffs.
“I think the realistic goal every year is to make the playoffs,” DeRungs said. “That can be two to four wins. It’s all power points, and strength of schedule factors into that. Playoffs is the ultimate goal, but we want to be better by week eight than we were at the beginning of the year.”