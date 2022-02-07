The Howard Tigers placed fifth at the Big East/Lake Central Conference wrestling meet in Parker on Saturday. The Tigers ended the day with 113 points. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton took home top honors with 195 total points.
Howard’s Conner Giedd wrestled his way to a first-place finish in the 106-pound division. Giedd opened the day with a pinfall victory over Deuel’s Tyson Hagberg. Giedd reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory over Kingsbury County’s Lane Albrecht.
In the semifinals, Giedd defeated Hamlin’s Brody Randall by pinfall. In the championship match, Giedd won by pinfall against Parker’s Alek Kuchta.
Tate Miller took home the gold for the Tigers in the 120-pound division. After receiving a bye, Miller won by fall against Deuel’s Hayden Landmark.
Miller reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory over Elk Point-Jefferson’s Gunner Ewing. In the championship match, Miller won by decision (9-4) against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton’s Paxton Nedved.
John Callies placed first in the 160-pound division. Callies opened the day with a pinfall victory over Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Jensen Christensen.
Callies reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory over Hamlin’s Kaden St. Pierre.
In the semifinals, Callies defeated Kingsbury County’s Tucker Andersen by pinfall. In the first-lace match, Callies won by fall against McCook Central/Montrose’s Carter Randall.
In the 182-pound division, Griffin Clubb earned a second-place finish for the Tigers. Clubb defeated MCM’s Logan Raap by major decision (13-4).
Clubb reached the championship match with a pinfall victory over BAH’s Aaron Larson. In the championship match, Clubb lost to Parker’s Charlie Patten by decision (11-4).
The Tigers will be in Madison on Tuesday, when they take on the Bulldogs. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.