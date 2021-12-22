The Chester boys basketball team combined a sharp-shooting performance with a strong defensive showing to defeat McCook Central Montrose 53-44 on Tuesday.
“We defended very hard,” Chester head coach Adam Gale said.
“I was extremely impressed with our on-the-ball defense. It was something we focused on, and we were disciplined for all 32 minutes and stuck to our game plan. It was the best overall defensive effort and the most consistent we’ve been this year by far, and the results show that.
“That defensive consistency then allowed us to be more free on offense with less stress, which enabled us to get good looks,” he said.
The Flyers hit two three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 10-9 lead after the first eight minutes of the game.
Chester continued to stay hot in the second quarter, as the Flyers hit a pair of three-pointers and took a 27-21 lead into the locker room.
“When we do not get down early, we feel less pressure on offense and we do not feel like we have to press on ourselves and dig out of a hole by making every shot,” Gale said. “Combining that with how well we were playing defensively, we played much more fluidly and it gave us an early lead to play from, albeit tight at times, but we rode that confidence throughout the game.”
The Fighting Cougars outscored the Flyers 10-8 in the third quarter to trim Chester’s lead to 35-31. In the fourth quarter, the Flyers got hot again and outscored MCM 18-13 to pick up the 53-44 victory.
Ashton Olivier led the Flyers with 15 points. Stratton Eppard reached double figures with 12 points.
Brock Wages and Ryan Benson both grabbed eight rebounds.
The Flyers are now 2-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Dec. 28, when they hit the road to take on Dell Rapids St. Mary.
“I want to see continued improvement on both sides of the ball,” Gale said. “We have to rely on our defense as our backbone so we can give ourselves chances on the offensive side.
“Offensively, I want to see us staying in attack mode and using our defensive momentum to help us on the other end.
“Even though DRSM lost some players, they are a dangerous team that is riding high from a successful football season and will just be looking to reload again this year,” he said.