The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders were one of seven track and field teams that competed at the Sioux Valley Invitational on Tuesday. Both the ORR boys and girls placed fifth overall.

Isaac Trygstad took home first place in the discus with a throw of 128-00.00.

Will Matson placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.8 seconds. In the long jump, Matson placed second overall with a leap of 18-06.00.

Alivia Bickett placed second in the shot put with a toss of 32-00.00.

The 4x200 relay team of Bickett, Rylan Pearson, Julia Trygstad and Bailey Hyland placed third overall with a time of 1:59.08.

Trygstad placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.5 seconds.

In the 3,200, Josie Nold placed second with a time of 14:15.40. Bree Wettlaufer placed third overall with a time of 14:16.20.

The Raiders will compete at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. Events are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.