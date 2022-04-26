Eighteen Dakota State University athletes were invited to compete in the prestigious outdoor track and field meet in the Midwest region, the 2022 Drake Relays, presented by Xtream. The 112th annual running of the Drake Relays begins on Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
DSU will send nine relay teams, the most in program history. Most of the athletes from DSU will be competing on Friday.
The Trojans start on Friday morning with the men’s 4x800-meter relay finals. Team members Joshua Krull, Roger Oliete Tejedor, Evan Slominski and Cody Farland will compete at 9:02 a.m.
Fane Sauvakacolo, Shaylee DeBeer, Jessica Giles and Josie Wolf are set to compete in the 4x100-meter relay prelims on Friday at 9:14 a.m. The men’s 4x100-meter relay prelims are set to follow at 9:30 a.m. with Riley Greenhoff, Willie Hutchins, Brenner Furlong and SenQuavius Johnson
DSU has its first throwing event scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with the men’s javelin by Treshawn Roberts.
DSU continues Friday afternoon with Johnson running in the 100-meter dash at 2:51 p.m. Trey Reindl, Krull, Joshua Snook and Brenner Furlong are set to run in the men’s 4x400-meter relay prelims at 3:23 p.m.
DSU have three running events Friday evening, kicking off with the women’s and men’s sprint medley relay finals. Wolf, Sauvakacolo, Jessi Giles and Jennifer Giles are scheduled for 6:28 p.m., followed by Trey Reindl, Furlong, Joshua Snook and Krull at 6:43 p.m.
Friday’s meet wraps up with the men’s 4x200-meter relay finals by Hutchins, Joseph Larson, Riley Greenhoff and Snook.
Saturday will be the final day of the Drake Relays where numerous finals will take place. Slominski, Krull, Oliete Tejedor,and Farland start with the men’s distance medley relay at 9 a.m.
Conner Tordsen will be in the hammer throw on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the Trojans.
The men’s 100-meter dash final is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The 4x100-meter relay final starts with the women’s division at 3:47 p.m., followed by the men’s final at 3:52 p.m.
The Drake Relays conclude with the 4x400-meter relays with the women at 4:36 p.m. and the men at 4:42 p.m.