The South Dakota State University football team closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday night, hosting Butler in the 55th edition of the Beef Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with television coverage on Midco Sports and ESPN+. The pregame barbecue runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m. north of the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Barbecue tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting animal science scholarships.
The Jackrabbits, ranked second in the Stats Perform media poll and third by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, enter Saturday’s matchup with a 1-1 overall record. SDSU held off a late charge from 25th-ranked UC Davis for a 24-22 victory in the home opener last Saturday.
A member of the Pioneer Football League, Butler is off to a 2-0 start under first-year head coach Mike Uremovich with a pair of wins against lower-division opponents. The Bulldogs opened with a 31-26 home victory over St. Thomas (Fla.) on Sept. 3, then cruised past Taylor (Ind.) a week later 45-10.
Butler, which is receiving votes in this week’s AFCA coaches’ poll, has averaged 437 yards of total offense through its first two games with a nearly identical split between rushing (216.5 ypg) and passing (220.5 ypg).
Saturday’s game will mark the second meeting between SDSU and Butler.
The only other matchup between the two programs came in the 2013 season opener, when the Jackrabbits recorded a 55-14 victory at their former home, Coughlin-Alumni Stadium. SDSU scored 34 consecutive points in one stretch and the Jackrabbit offense rolled up 546 yards of total offense en route to the win.
Walter Payton Award candidate Zach Zenner wasted little time in putting the Jackrabbits on the board. The three-time 2,000-yard rusher ran for 39 yards on his first carry of the season, then scampered 36 yards on the second play of the drive for a touchdown only 45 seconds into the game.
Zenner, who scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tallied 117 yards on 16 carries. Of his 117 yards, 93 came in the first quarter.
Jason Schneider caught touchdown passes of 14 and 38 yards from Austin Sumner, the first of which gave the Jackrabbits a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter and started the scoring string. Sumner completed 22-of-32 passes for 326 yards and notched three touchdown passes on the night, including a 5-yard connection with Brandon Hubert in the second quarter.
Justin Syrovatka added field goals of 35 and 36 yards, while Charles Elmore paced the Jackrabbit defense with seven total tackles and three tackles for loss from his linebacker position.
SDSU holds a 33-21 record since the Beef Bowl was instituted in 1967. The Jackrabbits have won the last four Beef Bowl games and 13 of the last 15.