COOPER MERAGER of Oldham-Ramona/Rutland runs upfield against Corsica/Stickney on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could now slow down Corsica/Stickney’s offense in the first half on Friday at Ramona. The visiting Jaguars rolled through ORR’s defense to pick up a 50-16 victory and hand the Raiders their first high school football loss of the season.

“We had a tough time getting stops and getting off the field on defense,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “I thought their offensive line did a great job controlling us up front and getting second level blocks.”