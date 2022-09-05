The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could now slow down Corsica/Stickney’s offense in the first half on Friday at Ramona. The visiting Jaguars rolled through ORR’s defense to pick up a 50-16 victory and hand the Raiders their first high school football loss of the season.
“We had a tough time getting stops and getting off the field on defense,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “I thought their offensive line did a great job controlling us up front and getting second level blocks.”
The Jaguars scored on the opening drive of the game on a five-yard rushing touchdown. After the successful two-point conversion, the Jaguars led 8-0 with 9:46 left in the first quarter.
ORR was unable to convert on a fourth and four with 7:45 left in the first quarter. The Jaguars quickly worked their way down the field and scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown to go up 16-0 with 6:08 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders went three and out on their next drive after a holding penalty set them back.
The Jaguars scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown to go up 22-0 with 2:18 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders were threatening to start the second quarter, but the Jaguars picked off a pass from ORR’s Cooper Merager to put an end to ORR’s drive. The Jaguars turned that turnover into points when they scored on a 38-yard rushing touchdown to go ahead 28-0 with 11:02 left in the first half.
With 3:34 left in the first half, the Jaguars scored on a 21-yard passing touchdown on fourth and two to go up 36-0.
In the second half, the Raiders outscored the Jaguars 16-14, but the 36-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
“I was really proud of our resilience in the second half,” DeRungs said. “We talked in the locker room about making fewer mental mistakes and winning the second half. I think we accomplished that.”
Merager rushed for 104 yards and passed for 30 yards. Shayne DeVaney rushed for 90 yards.
“Offensively, we did a good job putting drives together, but we continued to self-destruct as we neared the end zone,” DeRungs said. “Two hundred fifty yards of offense has to yield more than two touchdowns. Penalties, turnovers and other mental mistakes really cost us.”
With the loss, the Raiders are now 1-1 overall. The Raiders will play their first road game against DeSmet on Friday.
“We have some tough opponents coming up, but we will need to just take it one week at a time and keep working hard in practice,” DeRungs said. “Our team is young at some spots, and they will learn a ton throughout the year.”