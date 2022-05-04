Nine teams took part in the Baltic Invitational at Baltic High School on Tuesday, including local athletes from Chester, Howard and Colman-Egan.
The Chester boys team placed first with a team score of 143. The Colman-Egan girls team took home first place with a score of 143. The Chester girls placed second with a team score of 116.
CHESTER
Jovi Wolf placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.96 seconds. Stratton Eppard placed first in the 400 with a time of 51.7 seconds.
Ryan Benson placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.82 seconds. Benson set a school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.1 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Alex Van Egdom, Brock Wages, Eppard and Wolf took home first place with a time of 44.2 seconds. That same group set a school record in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:30.8. That record-setting pace earned them first place.
The 4x400 relay team of Connor Bates, Max McGreevy, Garret Hansen and Clay Hansen placed second with a time of 3:51.20.
The 4x800 relay team of Brayden Schut, Clay Hansen, Garret Hansen and Bates placed second in 9:00.21.
Benson tied for first in the high jump with a leap of 5-09.00.
Wolf took home first place in the long jump with a mark of 21-01.00. Wyatt Hansen placed third with a leap of 18-09.00.
Brock Wages placed second in the shot put with a mark of 44-08.50.
The Flyers had a trio of athletes place in the Top Four in the discus. Eppard placed second with a mark of 138-10. Wyatt Hansen placed third with a mark of 131-07. Wages placed fourth with a mark of 125-02.
Jacy Wolf placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.5 seconds
Emery Larson won the 400 with a time of 1:02.0. Addison Bates placed third with a time of 1:04.5.
In the 800, Larson set a school record with a time of 2:24.17. Bates placed third with a time of 2:35.71.
Emmerson Eppard took home first place in the 3,200 with a time of 12:38.74. Eppard placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.97.
The 4x200 relay team of Kaitlyn Schut, Larson, Ramsie Shoenrock and Wolf placed third with a time of 1:54.3.
Bates won the high jump with a mark of 5-01.00.
COLMAN-EGAN
Daniela Lee placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.19 seconds. Lee also won the 200 in 26.1 seconds.
Christopher Lee placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.50 seconds. Logan Voelker placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.0 seconds.
Mackenzie Hemmer tied for first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.05 seconds. The Colman-Egan senior placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.00 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Abby Rhode, Elaina Rhode and Lee placed first with a time of 52.53 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Presley Luze, Lanie Mousel, Brynlee Landis, and Reese Luze placed first in 1:51.8.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Landis and Reese Luze placed first in 4:18.16.
Elaina Rhode placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-11.00.
Hemmer won the long jump with a leap of 16-04.00. Hemmer also won the triple jump with a mark of 36-01.00. Hailey Larson placed second with a mark of 33-00.00.
Jackson Wright placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:15.73.
The 4x100 relay team of Lee, Logan Voelker, Ben Zwart and Easton Will placed second in 46.5 seconds.
Jack Mousel tied for third in the high jump with a leap of 5-07.00.
Kelby Voelker placed third in the shot put with a toss of 42-02.00.
HOWARD
In the 1,600, Caden Schwader placed first with a time of 4:54.59. Schwader placed third in the 3,200 in 11:08.23.
Jace Sifore won the shot put with a mark of 46-07.50.
Grace Lewis placed second in the 100-meter dash in 13.27 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Ellie Becker, Landree Callies, Tana Hoyer and Melanie Calmus placed second with a time of 1:53.9.