The 34th annual 3-Class Shootout All-Star game will be held on Saturday at the McCook Central Auditorium in Salem.

All three classes in both boys and girls basketball will be represented by many of the top seniors in South Dakota.

The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will pit the AA girls vs. the A girls. At 3:30, the B girls will square off against the winner of the first matchup.

At 5:15, the AA boys will face off against the A boys. Following that game will be a dunk contest.

Following the dunk contest, the B boys will square off against the winner of the first game.

Mackenzie Hemmer will represent the Colman-Egan Hawks for the B squad.