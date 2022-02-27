Eight local high school individuals competed in the Class A Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday and Friday. The Madison Bulldogs had four grapplers, the Howard Tigers had three wrestlers and the Chester Flyers had one athlete.
Madison
In the 138-pound division, Isaac Henry opened the tournament with a 9-0 decision victory against Brookings’ Gabriel Stern. In Henry’s next matchup, he lost by decision (4-3) to Harrisburg’s Peyton Tryon.
Henry then defeated Milbank’s Kaden Krause by decision (1-0). In the next matchup, Henry lost to Beresford’s Thomas McCoy by pinfall. In the seventh-place matchup, Henry lost to Kale Crowser of Douglas by decision (5-2).
Layne Hess lost the first matchup of the tournament in the 160-pound division against Milbank’s Barrett Schneck by decision (12-5). In his second matchup, Hess won by fall against Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Jensen Christensen. Hess then lost by decision (8-3) to Harrisburg’s Soren Aadland.
In the 182-pound division, Riley Kearin lost by fall in his first matchup against Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens. Kearin then won his second match by decision (3-2) against Aberdeen Central’s Ryker Meister. In his third matchup of the day, Kearin lost to Brandon Valley’s Dominic Tucker by pinfall.
Caleb Hodges lost his first matchup of the state tournament in the 120-pound division by fall against RC Stevens’ Jack Schoenhard. Hodges then lost his second match of the tournament against Rapid City Central’s Logan Brown by pinfall.
Howard
John Callies placed second overall in the 160-pound division in Class B. The Howard grappler opened the state tournament with a pinfall victory against Groton’s Cole Bisbee.
Callies then won his next matchup by major decision (14-0) against Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte/Geddes. Callies reached the championship match by defeating Winner’s Riley Orel by decision (3-1).
In the championship match, Callies lost a hard-fought matchup to Redfield’s Mason Fey by decision (1-0).
Tate Miller placed sixth overall in the 120-pound division in Class B. Miller opened the state tournament with a win by decision (5-3) against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney’s Paxton Nedved. In his second match of the day, Miller won by decision (5-2) against Sisseton’s Ian Metz.
In the semifinal matchup, Miller lost to Stanley County’s Chase Hanson by pinfall. Miller then lost by decision (1-0) against Kasen Konstanz. In the fifth-place matchup, Miller lost to Metz by decision (6-0).
Connor Giedd placed fifth in the 106-pound division. Giedd won by pinfall in the opening round against Newell’s Charlie Clements. In the next matchup, Giedd lost by major decision (11-2) against Gavin Baun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes.
The Howard grappler won by pinfall against Clark/Willow Lake’s Cooper Pommer. In his next matchup, Giedd won by pinfall against Philip Area’s Tukker Boe. Giedd then lost by major decision (11-3) against Custer’s Tray Weiss. In the fifth-place matchup, Giedd won by decision (6-0) against Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon’s Jackson Kaul.
Chester
Daniel Swenson lost his first-round matchup by pinfall in the 113-pound division against McCook Central/Montrose’s Trystan Traupel. Swenson then lost his next matchup to Harding’s Cade Costello.