The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders ran into a hot-shooting Dawson-Boyd team on Saturday in Elkton.
At the start of the second quarter, the Blackjacks held a slim 15-13 lead. That lead quickly grew to double digits, as the Blackjacks hit six three-pointers in the quarter to take a 35-17 lead into the locker room.
That 18-point lead proved to be too much to overcome for the Raiders, as they fell to Dawson-Boyd 68-48.
The two teams played a back and forth opening quarter. It was a quarter that saw three ties and four lead changes.
Will Matson got the scoring started to give the Raiders the first lead of the game. Dawson-Boyd then scored the next four points to take a 4-2 lead.
An Isaac Trygstad layup put the Raiders up 6-4. Matson hit a three-pointer to put the Raiders up 13-6 and forced Dawson-Boyd to take a timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Blackjacks hit a three-pointer to cut ORR’s lead to 13-9. The Blackjacks then hit two more three-pointers to take a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
That hot shooting carried over into the second quarter for the Blackjacks. Dawson-Boyd hit six three-pointers to open up a 35-17 lead at the break.
Orion Albertson finished the game with 16 points. Trygstad contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Matson finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
Castlewood 83, ORR 55
The Raiders had no answer for Castlewood on Friday. The Warriors ran the Raiders out of the gym to pick up the 83-55 victory.
Matson led the Raiders offensively with 21 points. Trygstad scored 18 points. Albertson reached double figures with 13 points.