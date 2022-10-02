The Madison Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 21-14 victory against Canton, the fifth-ranked team in Class 11A.
With Canton holding an 8-7 lead to start the third quarter, the Bulldogs outscored Canton 14-0 to take a 21-7 lead into the final quarter.
That 14-point lead was too much to overcome for the C-Hawks, and the Bulldogs held on for the 21-14 upset victory.
Bruce Galde gave the Bulldogs the lead in the third quarter on a 59-yard rushing touchdown. Thanks to a 41-yard passing touchdown from Ben Brooks to Eli Barger, Madison took a 21-7 lead.
Galde finished the game with 134 yards rushing and one touchdown on 21 carries. Galde added two receptions for 26 yards.
Brooks rushed for 40 yards and passed for 107 yards and one touchdown. Barger’s lone reception was a 41-yard touchdown.
Braxton Bjorklund recorded 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Caden DeVries recorded nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jordan Pedersen recorded nine tackles.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 2-4 on the season. Their matchup against Canton marked the third time this season that the Bulldogs played a ranked opponent. Madison will look to pick up its third win of the season on Friday when the Bulldogs host Lennox.
Lake Preston 20, Colman-Egan 18
The Colman-Egan Hawks lost an overtime thriller to Lake Preston on Friday. With the game tied at 0-0 in the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored on a one-yard passing touchdown from Jack Mousel to Ben Zwart to take a 6-0 lead with 8:49 left in the game.
Lake Preston answered to tie the game at 6-6 with 3:11 left in the game. In overtime, Lake Preston outscored the Hawks 14-12 to come away with a 20-18 victory.
Logan Voelker scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown for the Hawks to give them a 12-6 lead in the overtime period. The Hawks were unable to convert the two-point conversion. Lake Preston again answered to tie the game at 12-12.
Voelker scored another 10-yard rushing touchdown to give the Hawks an 18-12. Once again, Colman-Egan was unable to convert the two-point conversion. Lake Preston answered with a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to pick up the 20-18 overtime victory.
Voelker finished the game with 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zwart caught two passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Jackson Wright recorded 10.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss for the Hawks. Zwart recorded 10 tackles. Tanner Anderson added 8.5 tackles.
The Hawks are now 0-5. They’ll look to get into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on Platte-Geddes.
Bon Homme 60, Chester 9
The Chester Flyers could not slow down Bon Homme on Friday evening. The Cavaliers scored 54 first-half points to run away from the Flyers 60-9.
Layke Wold rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. Dalton Reiff recorded four tackles.
With the loss, the Flyers are 3-4 overall. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Oct. 14 when they host the Howard Tigers.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Chester 3, Beresford 0
The Chester Flyers defeated Beresford 3-0 in Beresford on Thursday to pick up their 16th win of the season. The Flyers won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-10.
Jacy Wolf recorded 12 kills and 15 assists for the Flyers. Lily Van Hal recorded 11 kills, 18 assists and five aces. Emery Larson produced 19 digs.
The Flyers will look to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Colman-Egan Hawks on Monday.
Deubrook 3, ORR 0
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to Deubrook Area 3-0 on Thursday evening in Ramona. Deubrook edged the Raiders 25-23 in the first set. The Dolphins won the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-20 to complete the sweep.
ORR senior Paige Hanson reached the 1,000 career assists milestone and finished the match with 14 assists.
Julia Trygstad recorded 10 kills. Bailey Hyland produced eight kills and 13 digs. Alivia Bickett added 15 digs and three aces. Brooklyn Hageman recorded 11 assists.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 9-7 overall. They’ll aim to pick up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday in Ramona against James Valley Christian.