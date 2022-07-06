Purchase Access

The 2022 Dakota State University cross country schedule features seven meets, including the North Star Athletic Association and NAIA National Championships, announced by head coach Anthony Drealan.

The Trojans make their season debut in a prime-time cross country meet, the NCAA Division II Augustana Twilight meet, at Yankton Trails in Sioux Falls on Sept. 2.

The cross country meet will feature numerous races ranging from middle school through high school .

It will wrapp up with college races during the evening hours.

DSU hosts its 20th annual Herb Blakely Invitational on Sept. 10. It will be held at the Madison Country Club. It will be the only home meet of the season.

On Sept. 23, DSU competes in the Roy Griak Invitational, hosted by NCAA Division I University of Minnesota.

The Trojans head to Sioux Center, Iowa ,for the Defender Classic hosted by Dordt on Oct. 8. DSU concludes its regular-season schedule on Oct. 22 in the Mount Marty Invitational in Yankton.

Dickinson State (N.D.) will be the host for the 2022 NSAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 4 in Dickinson.

The Trojan men’s cross country program won a historic four-peat North Star league title last year in Bellevue, Neb.

The team winner in each gender division will receive the NSAA’s automatic bid to the NAIA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 18.