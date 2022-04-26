Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs split a pair of baseball games on Saturday. Madison lost to Redfield 8-2 and answered with a 10-2 victory against Baltic.

Redfield 8, Madison 2

Redfield used a strong start to pick up the 8-2 victory over Madison. Redfield scored five runs in the first two innings to jump out to a 5-0 lead.

The Bulldogs mustered just four hits in the 8-2 loss. Peyton Wolf drove in both runs for Madison.

Madison 10, Baltic 2

After a scoreless first inning, Madison scored two runs in the bottom of the second, one run in the bottom of the third and three runs in the bottom of the fourth to build a 6-0 lead.

Baltic scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to trim Madison’s lead to 6-2. The Bulldogs plated four runs in the bottom half of the inning to build a 10-2 lead.

Trey Smith recorded two hits and drove in one run. Wolf recorded one hit and scored two runs.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 7-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday in Madison against Howard at 6:30 p.m.