More recognitions are coming in for sophomore defensive lineman Cody Brown of Dakota State football team. He was one of the 37 NAIA football players to be listed on the 2022 Cliff Harris Award nominees Monday.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings, LLP has announced the nominees for the 9th annual Cliff Harris award. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III, and NAIA colleges and universities. A prestigious selection committee made up of former college and pro football greats will select the winner. In addition to the Cliff Harris award overall winner, the top vote getter from each division will also be announced.