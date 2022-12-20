More recognitions are coming in for sophomore defensive lineman Cody Brown of Dakota State football team. He was one of the 37 NAIA football players to be listed on the 2022 Cliff Harris Award nominees Monday.
The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings, LLP has announced the nominees for the 9th annual Cliff Harris award. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III, and NAIA colleges and universities. A prestigious selection committee made up of former college and pro football greats will select the winner. In addition to the Cliff Harris award overall winner, the top vote getter from each division will also be announced.
Brown was named to 2022 AFCA-NAIA Football All-America Honorable Mention defensive lineman on Dec. 15. He was named to the North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference First Team. He led the team with 16.5 tackles-of-loss of 78 yards, including nine quarterback sacks for 56 yards loss.
Brown is fourth in the DSU football school record book for single-season quarterback sacks. He added 54 tackles (27 solo, 27 assists) and two interceptions for 20 yards return.
He is a computer information systems major at Dakota State University.
Finalists for the award will be released in a few days and the Cliff Harris award winner will be announced on Dec. 30, 2022, and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 13, 2023. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris along with featured speaker Joe Theismann.