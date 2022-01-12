Gymnastics
The Madison gymnastics team defeated Vermillion 136.900-124.150 in Madison on Tuesday.
It was all Madison at the top of the leaderboard in the bars. Kylie Krusemark took home first-place honors with a score of 8.4500.
Madison’s Olivia Fleming placed second in the event with a mark of 8.400. Karlie Nelson finished third with a mark of 8.200. Sophie Sudenga placed fourth with a score of 7.900.
Nelson placed first on the beam with a score of 8.700. Fellow Bulldog Raena Rost placed second with a score of 8.4500. Julia Dossett placed fifth in the event with a score of 7.8000.
Nelson picked up her second first-place finish in the floor routine with a score of 9.250. Krusemark placed second in the event with a score of 9.1500.
Rost finished third in the event with a score of 8.950. Fleming placed fourth with a score of 8.700. Ellie Keller finished fifth with a score of 8.300.
Krusemark took home the top spot in the vault with a mark of 9.150. Nelson finished third in the event with a mark of 8.900. Rost finished fifth with a mark of 8.650.
The Bulldogs will host the Linda Collignon Invitational on Saturday starting at noon.
Prep Boys Basketball
DeSmet 59, Howard 38
The Howard Tigers had their four-game losing streak snapped by DeSmet on Tuesday. DeSmet raced out to a 20-9 lead and never looked back as they defeated the Tigers in Howard 59-38.
Kolt Koepsell led the Tigers with 10 points. Ryder Erickson and Brayden Hinker both chipped in with seven points.
The Tigers are now 5-2 overall. Howard will look to start a new winning streak on Friday, when they host Menno.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, James Valley Christian 63
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders remained undefeated with a 78-63 victory over James Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Orion Albertson led the way for the Raiders with 24 points. Will Matson scored 22 points for ORR.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 7-0. The Raiders will look to remain perfect on Friday, when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Colman-Egan 30
The Colman-Egan Hawks were outscored 31-11 in the second half on Monday. With CE’s offense stuck in neutral in the second half, the Hawks fell to Bridgewater-Emery 58-30.
Ben Zwart led the Hawks with nine points. Logan Voelker chipped in with eight points. Jase Mousel scored six points.
The Hawks are now 0-6 overall. They’ll look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday, when they travel to Garretson.
Prep Girls Basketball
James Valley Christian 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 40
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to James Valley Christian 48-40 in Ramona on Tuesday.
Paige Hanson scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland also scored nine points for ORR.
Julia Trygstad scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. Alivia Bickett scored six points. Brooklyn Hageman scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Raiders are now 3-6 overall. The Raiders will look to pick up their fourth win of the season on Thursday, when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
DeSmet 62, Howard 47
The wheels came off for the Howard Tigers in the fourth quarter against DeSmet on Tuesday. The Tigers started the fourth quarter with a 41-37 lead. That’s where things went south for the home team. DeSmet outscored the Tigers 25-6 in the final quarter to pick up the 62-47 road victory.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kate Conner finished the game with 12 points and seven rebounds for Howard. Trinity Palmquist reached double figures with 10 points. Rylee Rudebusch scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Tigers are now 6-3 overall. Howard will take on Canistota on Thursday.