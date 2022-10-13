Bowling Scores Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOWLING SCORESCHERRY LANESTuesday 7 Open League: 9-13Women’s High Game: Rachel Hass 170Women’s High Series: Rachel Hass 462Men’s High Game: Kolton Jackson 265Men’s High Series: Kolton Jackson 646High Game: Theresa Hoadley 242High Series: Marissa Kearin 599Thursday 7 Men’s: 9-15High Game: Andy Ullom 249High Series: Andy Ullom 659Sunday 7 Mixed: 9-18Women’s High Game: Aubrey Larsen 148Women’s High Series: Aubrey Larsen 380Men’s High Game: Doug Sims 218Men’s High Series: Doug Sims 566 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection Fourth generation serves with Wentworth Fire Department Award-winning musicians performing at Madison Public Library Prostrollo installs charging station Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Herman Pond receives trout from Blue Dog Hatchery Madison Central takes steps to avoid opioid overdose Law Enforcement Blotter Honor Flight provides memorable experience for Madison veterans Third grade students experience pioneer life Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists