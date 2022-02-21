Prep Girls Basketball
Viborg-Hurley 47,
Howard 39
The Howard Tigers ended the regular season on Thursday with a 47-39 loss at home against Viborg-Hurley.
After holding Viborg-Hurley to just four points in the first quarter, the Tigers were outscored 15-6 in the second quarter. In the second half, the Tigers were outscored 28-20.
Abby Aslesen recorded her 13th double-double of the season for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 12 points and grabbed 13 points.
Rylee Rudebusch scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kate Connor scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
With the loss, the Tigers finished the regular season with a 13-7 record. They’ll start region tournament play on Tuesday, when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Prep Boys Basketball
Dakota Valley 71, Madison 40
Madison and Dakota Valley played a back-and -forth first half, with Dakota Valley holding a 33-27 lead at the break. In the second half, the Bulldogs were outscored 38-13 and fell on the road 71-40 Friday night.
Aspen Dahl led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Nate Ricke scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Canistota 63,
Colman-Egan 34
The Colman-Egan Hawks were outscored 36-18 in the second half against Canistota. The Hawks ultimately fell to Canistota 63-34 on Friday.
Ben Zwart led the Hawks with 14 points. Antonio Manzano chipped in with eight points for the Hawks.
With the loss, the Hawks are now 2-17. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Sioux Falls Lutheran.
Howard 68, Arlington 47
The Howard Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a 68-47 road victory against Arlington on Friday.
Kolt Koepsell scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers. Jace Sifore scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Brayden Hinker reached double figures with 11 points. Luke Koepsell scored nine points and dished out four assists.
On Thursday, Howard defeated Viborg-Hurley 67-41. Kolt Koepsell scored 16 points to lead the Tigers. Luke Koepsell scored 14 points. Sifore reached double figures with 11 points.
With the two wins, the Tigers finished the regular season with a 16-4 record.
DeSmet 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51
The Oldham-Ramona Rutland Raiders led by one point at halftime against DeSmet on Friday. In the second half, the wheels came off, as they fell to DeSmet 71-51.
Orion Albertson led the Raiders with 19 points. Will Matson scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded eight steals.
Will Olson reached double figures with 11 points. Isaac Trygstad scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the loss, the Raiders wrapped up the regular season with an 11-9 record.