The Dakota State University Trojan volleyball team made its season debut in the Chick-Fil-A Classic, hosted by Keiser (Fla.). Keiser hosts a three day-tournament this weekend in West Palm Beach, Fla. DSU, who qualified for the NAIA national tournament for the second time in program history in 2021, will play four matches from four NAIA conferences in the tournament. The Trojans kick off the tournament on Friday against Columbia International (S.C.) on Friday at 11 a.m. (CT). The Rams are predicted to win the Appalachian Athletic Conference this season and finished with an overall record of 34-9 with the NAIA national tournament qualifier. DSU faces Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference on Friday at 4 p.m. 3 p.m. (CT). The Trojans wrap up the tournament on Saturday with another pair of matches. DSU plays Loyola (La.) of the Southern State conference, who finished 23-10 overall in 2021, at 9 a.m. (CT) and then faces Georgetown (Ky.) of the Mid-South Conference at 1 p.m. (CT). The Tigers finished 7-21 last season. DSU finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 21-9. The Trojans were 9-5 in the North Star conference.
DSU finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 21-9 It marked the fourth straight winning season for the DSU volleyball program.
The Trojans finished with a 9-5 record in the North Star conference.