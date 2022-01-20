The Dakota State University Trojan indoor track & field teams continue their busy schedule Friday afternoon. The Trojans return to Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings for the second time this season, competing in the South Dakota State University D2 Open.
The South Dakota State D2 Open begins with the field events at 1:30 p.m. with the women’s weight throw and men’s shot put. The running events also are set to start at 1:30 p.m. with the 60-meter hurdles qualifying, followed by the 60-meter dash qualifying at 2 p.m. The meet concludes with the 4x400-meter relay at 8:05 p.m. SDSU have set up a pay-per-view live video streaming on https://gojacks.com/watch/?Live=4146&type=Live. Or follow the live results via through Dakota Timing on https://dakotatiming.com/. Both of the links will be available on the DSU Athletics website on dsuathletics.com.
DSU will be making its third and fourth trips to the SJAC next month, returning to Brookings on Feb. 11-12 for the SDSU Indoor Classic followed by the North Star Athletic Association Championships on Feb. 20.
DSU returns to Yankton on Jan. 29 for the Mount Marty Invitational.
Two Trojans collect first NSAA weekly honors
Two DSU athletes collected their first 2022 NSAA Indoor Track & Field weekly honors. Lahna Matucha was tabbed as the Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. SenQuavius Johnson was chosen as the Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. The Trojans returned to action in the Mount Marty Opener on Jan. 15 in Yankton.
Matucha captured the individual title in the women’s high jump. She cleared the height of 1.56 meters (5 feet, 1.25 inches) to claim the title.
She established her career-best of 1.65 meters (5 feet, 5 inches) in the South Dakota State Holiday Open on Dec. 3 in Brookings.
Her mark is the NAIA’s standard qualifying mark for the national meet, which will be held in Brookings on March 3-5.
Matucha’s high jump is tied for top mark in the NSAA and tied for third in the NAIA.
Johnson hit the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time in the 60-meter dash prelims. He was the fastest runner in the prelims with a national qualifying time of 6.91 seconds, which is currently 22nd fastest in the NAIA.
He finished third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.93 seconds. Johnson added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash after clocking a time of 22.55 seconds.