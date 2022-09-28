The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has selected Dakota State University’s Sydney Schell as its National Attacker of the Week.
Outside hitter Schell was named the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Women’s Volleyball Attacker of the Week on Monday.
She had an explosive week for the Trojans, fueling them to a 2-0 record in the NSAA last week.
She smashed a career-high 24 kills (6.0 kills per set) and a career-high 26 digs (6.5 digs per set) in DSU’s 3-1 victory over Presentation on Sept. 21. She hit .352 in the match.
Schell followed up with another astounding performance in a 3-0 sweep over Mayville State on Sept. 22. She posted a double-double of 19 kills (6.3 kills per set) and 14 digs (4.7 digs per set), helping the Trojans hit double-digits victories for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons.
For the week, Schell hit an impressive .411 and averaged 6.2 kills and 5.7 digs per set. She also had four blocks.
Prior to the match Tuesday evening, Schell amassed 276 kills this season, which is the fifth most kills in the NAIA. She also averaged 3.8 kills per set, ranking her 20th.
She collected 237 digs (3.3 digs per set) this season.
Schell became the third player in the last three seasons to be named NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Player of the Week (Maddie Polzin and Madalyn Groft on March 9, 2021).
She is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Schell of Aberdeen and is a sophomore cyber operations major.