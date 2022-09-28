DSU VB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Sydney Schell goes up for a kill. Schell was recently named the NAIA National Attacker of the Week. 

 Submitted photo

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has selected Dakota State University’s Sydney Schell as its National Attacker of the Week.

Outside hitter Schell was named the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Women’s Volleyball Attacker of the Week on Monday.