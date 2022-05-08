The Dakota State University baseball team set a record Thursday after the North Star Athletic Association announced All-Conference team awards.
DSU had seven recipients, the most since the league was formed in 2013-14.
Senior outfielder Jackson O’Neal was DSU’s representative for the NSAA Baseball Champions of Character.
Mason Macaluso, sophomore outfielder, became a 2-time All-Conference selection, earning First Team honors. He leads the team with a .400 batting average and leads the team with 11 home runs, 119 total bases and a .721 slugging percentage.
Macaluso racked up 66 hits, including 18 doubles and a triple. He collected a team-leading 55 RBIs.
Freshman Kameron Bryant was selected to the First Team All-Conference as a designated hitter. He has the second leading batting average with .341. He broke the single season record of 19 doubles.
Bryant registered a slugging percentage of .596, including six home runs and two triples, and drove in 41 runs.
Selected to the Second Team were DSU’s Ryan McDaniel, Chris Burke, JD Kirchner, Will Clair and Cole Westerlund.
McDaniel, sophomore catcher, holds a .319 batting average. He had 16 doubles and 33 RBIs. He also received Gold Glove recognition for his defensive performance. He posted a fielding percentage of .988 with 374 put-outs, 32 assists and just five errors.
Junior shortstop Burke registered a batting average of .316. He hit 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs. He drove in 23 runs and produced a slugging percentage of .510.
Kirchner has a pitching record of 5-3 and an earned run average of 4.12 in 11 appearances. He recorded four complete games and tossed 54 2/3 innings. He struck out 61 batters and held opponents to .232.
Clair posted a pitching record of 5-3 in 10 appearances (62 total innings). He produced an ER of 4.35 and pitched four complete games. He totaled 70 strikeouts, highlighted by a pair of 14-strikeouts performances.
Westerlund leads the league with four saves in conference play and five saves overall. He posts an ERA of 2.95 as well as a 2-2 pitching record in 18 1/3 innings. He recorded 27 strikeouts.
Starting pitcher Mitsuki Shimonishi and outfielder Walker Hultgren were named Honorable Mention.
DSU posted its best conference record in program history, finishing with a 15-9 record and 29-16 overall .