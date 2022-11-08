The season opener between South Dakota State University and Akron turned out to be the tough matchup expected out of reigning conference champions as the two sides competed into overtime, but the Zips outlasted the Jackrabbits Monday 81-80 at James A. Rhoades Arena.

SDSU led by as many as eight points in the first half and took a six-point edge, 41-35, into the halftime break. The Zips eventually trimmed the deficit as the two sides battled back and forth throughout the second half. A Matt Dentlinger layup provided the Jacks a 66-61 advantage with 3 minutes, 18 seconds, remaining. The lead lasted just over two minutes before an Enrique Freeman dunk and Xavier Castaneda 3-pointer tied the margin at 68 with 1:10 to play.