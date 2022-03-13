Four Dakota State University long-distance runners competed in the second Midland (Neb.) Half-Marathon of the season Saturday morning.
The half-marathon race, which was also held last December, gave the runners the opportunity to qualify for the full marathon at the national outdoor track meet in Gulf Shores, Ala., on May 23-25.
Runners need to meet the national qualifying half-marathon time between 1 hour, 13 minutes and 1 hour, 14 minutes, 30 seconds to secure a spot at the national men’s division. The women’s runners will need to meet the national qualifying time between 1 hour, 29 minutes and 1 hour, 31 minutes in the half-marathon race
Colter Elkin was second in the race, finishing with a career best time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, 26 seconds for the Trojans. He will be making his first NAIA national appearance in Gulf Shores in May.
Tyler Kennedy followed up with a third-place finish with a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, 51 seconds for DSU. Martin Bailey added a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 6 seconds to place eighth overall.
Jada Anderson ran in the women’s division and was unable to complete the race.
DSU prepares for the outdoor track & field season in the two-day Wildcat Classic, hosted by Wayne State (Neb). The meet is scheduled for March 25-26 in Wayne, Neb.