The Dakota State University Trojan women’s and men’s cross country teams make their season debut Friday evening. The Trojans will run in the primetime “Under the Lights” meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
The Augustana Twilight, known as one of the largest races in the Midwest region, is held under the lights at Yankton Trail Park. Annually, the races attract more than 5,000 runners, coaches and fans, ranging from NCAA Division I to high school teams. The races begin at 6 p.m. The college women’s 5K run will kick off at 8:30 p.m. with the men’s 4-mile run at 9 p.m.
DSU returns a men’s squad from last season that won a historic fourth consecutive North Star Athletic Association title and qualified for the national meet. DSU was the unanimous pick to win the men’s conference title for the fifth straight year.
The Trojan women’s team returns two runners from last year: Jada Anderson and Saddie Palmquist. DSU was picked to finish third in the NSAA women’s cross country preseason poll.
Up Next
DSU hosts the annual Herb Blakely Invitational next Saturday at the Madison Country Club.
Preseason polls
DSU captured its historic four-peat conference men’s cross country title season. It was their fifth title in program history.
The Trojans claimed all six first-place votes for 36 points in the men’s poll. DSU is returning four All-Conference runners — Colter Elkin, Cody Farland, Taylor Myers and Evan Slominski.
DSU was listed in the receiving votes section of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 national poll.
The Trojans are sitting in the No. 33 spot after collecting seven points. Milligan (Tenn.) is ranked No. 1 with 16 first-place votes and 527 points.
On the women’s side, DSU was picked to finish third in the preseason poll. The Trojans collected 23 points with a first-place vote.
Dickinson State, last year’s NSAA women’s champion, edged Viterbo by two points to claim the top spot. The Blue Hawks earned three first-place votes with 32 points, followed by the V-Hawks with 30 points and two first-place votes.
Bellevue was picked to finish fourth with 20 points in the preseason poll. Valley City State placed fifth with 12 points and Waldorf sixth with nine points.
The NSAA Cross Country Championships will be held in Dickinson, N.D., on Nov. 4.