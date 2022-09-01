Purchase Access

The Dakota State University Trojan women’s and men’s cross country teams make their season debut Friday evening. The Trojans will run in the primetime “Under the Lights” meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

The Augustana Twilight, known as one of the largest races in the Midwest region, is held under the lights at Yankton Trail Park. Annually, the races attract more than 5,000 runners, coaches and fans, ranging from NCAA Division I to high school teams. The races begin at 6 p.m. The college women’s 5K run will kick off at 8:30 p.m. with the men’s 4-mile run at 9 p.m.