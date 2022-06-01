Madison’s bid for a spot in the Class B State Championship game fell one game short on Tuesday. After Mother Nature delayed the start of the Class B State High School Baseball Tournament on Monday, the Madison Bulldogs took the field in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs opened the day with a 13-5 victory over Platte Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake to reach the state semifinals against Dell Rapids. The Bulldogs could never quite find their footing, as they were blanked 7-0.
Madison 13, PG/DC/WL 5
It was all Madison, all the time, in the opening round of the state tournament. The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first three innings to help propel them past the Honkers 13-5.
Peyton Wolf reached first base on an error to start Madison’s first-inning rally. Trey Smith followed with an RBI double to put Madison on the board.
An RBI single from Mason Kennington pushed across Madison’s second run of the inning. Nate Ricke hit a two-run triple to put the Bulldogs up 4-0.
Aspen Dahl, the Class B Player of the Year, worked a perfect bottom of the first inning to get the Bulldogs back to the plate. Dahl recorded a pair of strikeouts in the inning.
Smith drove in his second run of the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI single with two outs to put Madison up 5-0.
Dahl set down the Honkers in order in the bottom of the second. The senior pitcher recorded two more strikeouts in the inning.
Mickale Dohrer hit a leadoff triple to start the third inning. Ricke hit a single to drive in Dohrer and put the Bulldogs up 6-0.
Dahl hit a double with two outs to put the Bulldogs up 8-0. A balk from PG/DC/WL’s pitcher drove in a run to make it a 9-0 ballgame. Smith picked up his third RBI on an RBI single to put Madison ahead 10-0.
The Honkers picked up their first hit of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth inning. PG/DC/WL scored a pair of runs to trim Madison’s lead to 10-2.
The Bulldogs answered by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 13-2 game. Ricke hit a two-run single in the inning.
The Honkers added two more runs to make the final score 13-4.
Dell Rapids 7, Madison 0
Immediately after defeating the Honkers, Madison squared off against Dell Rapids with a spot in the Class B State Title game on the line. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were shut out by Dell Rapids 7-0.
Dahl led off the game by picking up an infield single. The Bulldogs had runners on the corners with two outs but were unable to drive in the game’s first run. Dell Rapids pushed across one run in the bottom half of the inning.
With one out in the top of the second inning, Riley Kearin hit a double for Madison. With runners on the corners and two outs in the inning, a Madison baserunner was picked off at first base to end the inning.
Ricke set down Dell Rapids in order in the bottom of the second inning.
In the top of the third, the Bulldogs once again had runners on the corners with two outs, but they were unable to push across the tying run.
Ricke recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning in the bottom of the third. Dell Rapids then did some damage with two outs. The Quarriers scored two runs with two outs in the inning to push their lead to 3-0.
Dell Rapids continued to do damage with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, the Quarriers scored four runs to extend their lead to 7-0.
With the loss, Madison ended the season with a 16-5 record.