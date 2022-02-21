The Howard Tigers placed sixth overall at the Region 2B Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Freeman.
As a team, the Tigers earned 109 overall team points. Canton took home first-place honors with 271 points.
The Tigers had three individuals qualify for the Class B Individual State Tournament that will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Conner Giedd (106 pounds), Tate Miller (120) and John Callies (160) will all compete on Thursday.
Giedd took home first-place honors in the 106-pound division. After receiving a bye in the opening round, Giedd defeated Flandreau’s Teague Bergjord by pinfall.
Giedd reached the championship match by defeating Parker’s Alek Kuchta by pinfall.
In the championship match, Giedd defeated Canton’s Zach Bartles by decision (4-0).
In the 120-pound division, Miller took home gold. Miller reached the championship match by defeating Elk Point-Jefferson’s Gunner Ewing by pinfall.
Miller defeated Canton’s Teague Granum in the championship match by decision (4-3).
Callies placed first overall in the 160-pound division. Callies won by pinfall against Tri-Valley’s Everet Althoff to open the tournament.
Callies reached the championship match by defeating Marion/Freeman Academy-Canistoa/Menno’s Tim Epp by pinfall.
In the championship match, Callies defeated McCook Central/Montrose’s Carter Randall by decision (6-3).