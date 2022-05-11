Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison golf team topped Brandon Valley 195 to 214 on Tuesday. Madison’s Alison Vacanti and Eleni Sims tied for top honors. Both golfers finished with a score of 47.

Madison’s Olivia Flemming tied for second place with Brandon Valley’s Megan Erkonen. Both golfers shot a 50.

Madison’s Julia Dossett tied for third place with Brandon Valley’s Ella Kluver. Both golfers shot a 51.

The Bulldogs will host an invitational on Thursday at the Madison Country Club. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.