Dakota State University will host the annual home kick-off tournament to start the 2022-23 season, said 14-year head coach Gary Garner.
The season’s schedule highlights three tournaments, a contest at the Sanford Pentagon and 14 North Star Athletic Association contests.
The kick-off home tournament features teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the NSAA. Presentation, guided by former Trojan assistant/associate head coach Trevor Flemmer, will kick off the DSU tournament on Oct. 28 vs. Midland (Neb.), followed by DSU taking on Briar Cliff (Iowa).
The home tournament concludes on Oct. 29 with PC taking on Briar Cliff, followed by DSU facing Midland.
The Trojans head to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Nov. 1 for a match-up with Dordt (Iowa), where DSU will be the home team.
DSU stays on the road for most of the month in November, visiting Mount Marty on Nov. 8, NCAA Division II Sioux Falls on Nov. 17 for an exhibition contest and Hastings (Neb.) on Nov. 21.
DSU travels to Dickinson, N.D., for the Milanovich Classic against a pair of Frontier Conference teams during Thanksgiving break. The Trojans take on Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Nov. 25 and Montana Western on Nov. 26.
The Trojans return home on Nov. 30 to host long-time rival Dakota Wesleyan.
The 14-game NSAA schedule kicks off on Dec. 3 with DSU visiting Bellevue (Neb.). DSU steps out of the conference for another road contest at Trinity Bible (N.D.) on Dec. 6.
DSU plays a three-game home stand on Dec. 8 vs. Manhattan Christian (Kan.) and then hosts Midland on Dec. 17.
DSU wraps up its home stand vs. Morningside (Iowa) on Dec. 20.
DSU is scheduled to play its final tune-up tournament after Christmas break in Bellevue. The Trojans face Northwestern (Iowa) on Dec. 29 and Haskell (Kan.) on Dec. 30.
2023 will be in full swing with 13 conference games, starting on Jan. 6 with the Trojans hosting Valley City State and Dickinson State (N.D.) on Jan. 7.
DSU will be on the road for two straight weekends in NSAA play, traveling to Mayville State (N.D.) on Jan. 13, Presentation on Jan. 14, Waldorf (Iowa) on Jan. 20 and Viterbo (Wis.) on Jan. 21.
The second half begins on Jan. 27 as DSU hosts Viterbo, followed by Waldorf on Jan. 28, Presentation on Feb. 3 and Mayville State on Feb. 4.
DSU plays its final road NSAA contests vs. Dickinson State on Feb. 10, Valley City State on Feb. 11 and Bellevue on Feb. 16.
The NSAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Tournament begins on Feb. 21 with the opening rounds at four higher seeds.
The winners advance to the final site at Civic Arena in Watertown, with the semifinal games on Feb. 25 followed by the championship game on Feb. 26.
The NSAA tournament winner will earn the automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament Opening Round, which is set for March 10-11.