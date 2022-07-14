It’s a short trip from Pipestone, Minn., to Madison, S.D.. The distance traveled is 43 miles, most of which is traveled on SD-34.
That’s the route Seth Gawerecki will become all too familiar with over the next four years as he attends Dakota State University.
Gawerecki recently graduated from Pipestone Area Schools. The former Arrow is the newest member of the DSU football team.
During his time at DSU, Gawerecki’s major will be computer science. On the football field, he’ll play offensive line.
During his senior year, Gawerecki never gave up a sack. His ability to keep his quarterback’s jersey clean is something he takes great pride in.
“I think my greatest strength on the football field is my pass blocking,” Gawerecki said.
“If I’m able to get my hands on a pass rusher, I’m usually able to stop them. My number one priority is to make sure my quarterback never has a grass stain on his jersey.”
The chance to play college football is something that Gawerecki didn’t think was possible early in his prep football career.
“Being able to play for a college program is an incredible opportunity,” Gawerecki said.
“When I was younger, everyond around me including myself never thought I would ever get the chance to play college athletics. Getting the offer from DSU meant a lot to me and my family.”
The towns of Madison and Pipestone are similar in size, with Madison having a population of 7,249 and Pipestone having 4,046. That small-town feel helped Gawerecki feel right at home during his campus visit here.
“When I took my visit to Dakota State, while walking around the campus it made me feel at home,” Gawerecki said. “Talking with the coaches, they all seemed like they wanted to be there and build the program into a contender. Seeing that made me want to be a part of something special here in Madison.”
The Trojans are coming off a 6-4 season. Gawerecki said he’s willing to do whatever it takes over the next four years to do his part to help the Trojans continue to enjoy success on the gridiron.
“Dakota State will be getting my best effort on every play and every rep in practice,” Gawerecki said.
“DSU will be getting a team-first mentality player, and there isn’t a thing I won’t do for this team. I’m excited to get started.”