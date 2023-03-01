The Howard Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Region 3B boys basketball tournament on Tuesday with a 64-30 victory against Colman-Egan.
“Our posts played well tonight and took control of the game early,” Howard head coach Nick Koepsell said. “Colman-Egan was double-teaming our bigs down low, and they did a really good job of finding the open man.”
Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 24 points. Kolt Koepsell finished with 17 points. Ryder Erickson and Taiden Hoyer both scored seven points.
Jase Mousel led the Hawks with 12 points. Jackson Zwart chipped in with seven and Ben Zwart scored five points.
“We did a good job of finding their shooters after the first quarter and took away the three-point shot,” Koepsell said. “Once we did that, we started to get some stops.”
With the win, the Tigers improved to 15-6 overall. The Tigers will be back in action on Friday when they take on Bridgewater-Emery in Salem.
With the loss, Colman-Egan finished the season with an 8-13 record.
DeSmet 77, ORR 20
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a 77-20 loss to DeSmet in the Region 2B tournament.
“DeSmet is a great team, and they did a nice job defending us and making us uncomfortable,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “They were fresh and really pushed the tempo on us, too.”
Caden Hojer led the Raiders with eight points. Kadyn Gehrels chipped in with five points.
With the loss, the Raiders finished the season with a 2-20 record. The Raiders will lose four seniors from the roster: Gehrels, Shane DeVaney, Riley Schneider and Addison Stewart.
“This season was filled with adversity for these kids, and they responded every day with a positive outlook and hard work,” DeRungs said. “That will do them more in life than winning basketball games ever can. I am very proud to have been their coach, and I think it is remarkable the way they handled these tough situations. I will miss these seniors; they were so fun to be around. For us to only win two games all year, but still be able to laugh and have fun, really says something about the bond we had.”