DVC all-conference teams announced Nov 6, 2022 The Dakota Valley Conference recently released the All-Conference teams with four players from Oldham-Ramona/Rutland and Colman-Egan earning recognition.ORR's Riley Schneider earned first-team All-Conference honors. Fellow Raider Logan Trygstad earned honorable mention.Colman-Egan's Ben Zwart earned first-team All-Conference honors, while teammate Logan Voelker was named honorable mention.The Raiders finished the season with a 2-6 record. Colman-Egan finished the season with a 1-7 record.Elkton-Lake Benton won the conference with an 8-0 record. Elkton-Lake Benton's Ethan Pearson earned Coach of the Year and Ryan Krog was named Most Valuable Player.