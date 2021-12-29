Purchase Access

Prep Boys Basketball

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders used a strong offensive outing in the first half and a stingy defensive performance in the second half to pick up a 94-40 victory over Lake Preston on Tuesday.

The visiting Raiders raced out to a 26-11 lead after the first eight minutes of the ballgame. At the half, the Raiders held a 58-28 lead.

In the second half, the Raiders held Lake Preston to 12 points to pick up the 94-40 road victory.

Will Matson led the Raiders with 24 points. Orion Albertson scored 23 points.

With the win, ORR improved to 4-0 on the season. They’ll be back in action in Brookings at the Entringer Classic on Friday against Baltic. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46

The Chester Flyers fell to Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday 53-46. With the road loss, the Flyers are now 2-4 on the season.

Stratton Eppard led the Flyers with 17 points. Jovi Wolf chipped in with eight points for Chester.

The Flyers will be back on the hardwood in Brookings on Friday, when they take part in the Entringer Classic. The Flyers will square off against Lake Preston at 4:30 p.m.