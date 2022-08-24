Madison Tennis

MADISON'S MIRANDA GONYO serves the ball during a match on Tuesday in Madison. 

 Submitted photo

The Madison girls tennis team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-4 victory against Milbank on Tuesday.

“Milbank is always a tough road trip with the two-hour travel time,” Madison tennis coach Robb Graham said. “Callie Bounds stepped up from the junior varsity to varsity and teamed with Delilah Maxwell to get a doubles win for us. Sienna Maxwell held on for a tight victory in her singles match to seal the team win.”