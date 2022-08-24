The Madison girls tennis team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-4 victory against Milbank on Tuesday.
“Milbank is always a tough road trip with the two-hour travel time,” Madison tennis coach Robb Graham said. “Callie Bounds stepped up from the junior varsity to varsity and teamed with Delilah Maxwell to get a doubles win for us. Sienna Maxwell held on for a tight victory in her singles match to seal the team win.”
Delilah Maxwell won her match against Amelia Pederson 6-1, 6-3 to pick up the match point for the Bulldogs.
Sienna Maxwell won the first set of her match against Ashlynn Lamp 6-1. Maxwell won the second set 7-5 to pick up the match point for Madison. Christian Rowe won both of her sets 6-0 against Caityln Frerichs to pick up the win for the Bulldogs.
In doubles action, the team of Delilah Maxwell and Callie Bounds took their match by winning the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-2.
The team of Miranda Gonyo and Rowe won their match by winning the first set 6-0 and the second set 6-2.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Sioux Falls Washington.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
ORR 3, Canistota 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders opened the volleyball eason with a 3-1 victory against Canistota. Despite losing the first set 25-17, the Raiders bounced back to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-17 and 25-21.
“After losing the first set, I was pleased with the adjustments our players made,” ORR volleyball coach Kaylee Stratton said. “They were poised after these changes. This led to a well-balanced and confident offense. Overall, it was a great team effort.”
Julia Trygstad finished the match with 18 kills and 17 digs. Alivia Bickett recorded 10 kills and 14 digs.
The Raiders will look to improve to 2-0 on Thursday when they travel to Howard to take on the Howard Tigers.